ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 6-9) - No Closures

Drivers will get a break from closures for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (Dec. 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. While some construction or maintenance work is possible, ADOT project teams are not scheduling weekend closures to help with holiday season traffic.

Drivers should focus on safe driving skills, including using seat belts, keeping speeds in check, staying alert and avoiding distractions. Never drive while impaired and plan ahead to use a designated driver or ride service.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.