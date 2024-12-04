Encore Capital Management's Condominium Hotel in Kissimmee, first to carry Hilton's Embassy Brand

Embassy Suites by Hilton-Orlando Sunset Walk at vacation epicenter of the world with 74 million visitors to Orlando last year.

Orlando welcomed a record 74 million visitors in both 2022 and 2023. This astounding figure surpasses Paris, which drew 50 million visitors, and Las Vegas, which saw 40 million, in 2023.” — RoadGenius.com

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk: A Condominium Hotel Nearing Sellout-

Orlando continues to reign as the global leader in tourism, welcoming a record 74 million visitors in both 2022 and 2023. This astounding figure surpasses Paris, which drew 50 million visitors, and Las Vegas, which saw 40 million, in 2023. With its prime location just minutes from world-famous attractions and nestled within the vibrant Sunset Walk resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk is ideally positioned to deliver an unrivaled experience for vacationers and investors.

At the Center of the Action-

Beyond the resort, Orlando’s legendary attractions—Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld—are just minutes away, ensuring continuous demand for vacation rentals and a seamless experience for visitors. Orlando’s tourism infrastructure is surging forward alongside its record visitor numbers. With $3 billion invested in the expansion of Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C, the city now boasts enhanced capacity and convenience for global travelers. Major projects like the $2.3 billion Interstate 4 (I-4) expansion and the Brightline high-speed rail connection—linking Orlando to Miami and soon Tampa—have further solidified Orlando’s position as the epicenter of tourism and transportation innovation.

Condominium Ownership Redefined-

Every fully furnished unit combines sophisticated design with modern convenience, offering owners access to world-class amenities, including:

The Oasis Beach Club, a resort-style pool with private cabanas and a kid-friendly splash zone.

On-site Complimentary transportation to Orlando’s major attractions and a complimentary made to order breakfast add to the long list of benefits.

A Landmark Development Nearing Sellout-

“With visitor numbers that exceed Paris and Las Vegas, Orlando’s unmatched appeal as a vacation destination speaks for itself,” said Joel Lazar, a spokesperson for the development. “Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk represents the perfect blend of location, luxury, and investment opportunity.”

