CORNERSTONE FIRST MORTGAGE NAMED PREFERRED LENDER WITH CONDO HOTEL PROJECT

Cornerstone joins Lending Spot as Preferred Lender for Embassy Suites by Hilton™ Orlando Sunset Walk

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embassy Suites by Hilton™ Orlando Sunset Walk is pleased to announce it has added Cornerstone First Mortgage, LLC, a full-service mortgage bank headquartered in San Diego, CA, to its selection of preferred providers including Lending Spot for the hotel-condo development. Cornerstone First Mortgage will offer underwriting, processing, and funding of mortgages for those purchasing the successful condo-hotel development’s final two buildings of Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk.

The condo hotel development is the first of its kind to fly the Embassy Suites by Hilton™ brand flag. The successful master planned resort community features a total of five buildings with 300 studio, 1- and 2-bedroom designs offering upscale amenities including a resort pool, and restaurant, all located steps away from Encore’s Margaritaville Resort Orlando, and just five miles from Walt Disney World’s main gate.

“Our condo-hotel's ideal location and amenities have attracted a great number of buyers from all over the country and from all over the world. We are very pleased to team up with brands known for their commitment to top quality customer service such as Cornerstone First Mortgage and Lending Spot. CFM will be an excellent addition to our selection of preferred providers for Embassy Suites by Hilton™ Orlando Sunset Walk,” said Joel Lazar, Executive Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing. “We searched for a company that aligns with our values and service-oriented mindset. CFM has earned an excellent reputation and we feel that our buyers will certainly appreciate the level of service they will receive," added Lazar.

Cornerstone First Mortgage is a privately-owned direct mortgage bank with more than $ 1 billion in annual loans. Under guidance of CFM President Sean Cahan, the company has seen exponential growth. “Our success is founded in our hands-on approach to match our customers with the best loan products available to suit their individual needs,” said Sean Cahan, president of Cornerstone First Mortgage. Cahan has more than 17 years of experience in the financial and lending business.

Cornerstone First Mortgage is committed to the same high levels of customer service as we value. Cahill agrees and his customers echo the company’s excellent record with reviews that mention: efficiency, amazing rates, top notch financial team, seamless service and more.

Embassy Suites by Hilton™ Orlando Sunset Walk reflects the same high praise for its unique condo hotel and its sales team: studio, one- and two-bedroom condos from 484 square feet to 1,204 square feet and are starting at $434,000. “It’s really something to behold,” said Executive Director of Real Estate Sales Joel Lazar, “As soon as you roll into this resort, you are transported to a stress free, always fun and beautifully landscaped retreat.” For more information contact the Sales Gallery Sunset Walk +1 407-627-1759 or email here

About Encore

Encore Capital Management and its principals are known for developing and building high profile Florida projects like Independence, Miami Worldcenter, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Encore Club at Reunion, Bear’s Den at Reunion, Island H2O waterpark and Mirada in addition to projects in Texas, Arizona and California. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

