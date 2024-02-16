Encore Capital Management Enters Closing Phase of Condo Hotel

Building 1 & Amenity Center Oasis Beach Club Aerial View Luna's Hideaway

Embassy Suites by Hilton’s first condo hotel, just minutes from Disney nearing sell-out and entering closing phase

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Capital Management recently announced commencement of closings in Tower #1 of the Embassy Suites by Hilton-Orlando Sunset Walk condo-hotel at Sunset Walk Resort in Orlando. The condo hotel is the first of its kind to fly the Embassy Suites by Hilton brand flag and entered pre-development in 2018. The mixed-use master planned resort community features 300 condos and is adjacent to Encore’s Margaritaville Resort Orlando, five miles from the Walt Disney World main gate.

“Being located at the heartbeat of the #1 vacation destination in the world has allowed us to tap into pent-up demand for a diversified array of real estate product at Sunset Walk. The demand and response to our Condo Hotel offering has been especially strong,” stated Encore executive Neil Eisner. Visit Florida reported that more than 74 million people traveled to Orlando in 2022 and 2023. Towers #1, 2, 3 and 4 are now sold out. Some units remain available for purchase in Tower #5.

Embassy Suites by Hilton-Orlando Sunset Walk offers studio, one- and two-bedroom condos from 518 square feet to 1,252 square feet and are starting at $434,000. “It’s really something to behold,” said Executive Director of Real Estate Sales Joel Lazar, “As soon as you roll into this resort, you are transported to a stress free, always fun and beautifully landscaped retreat.” For more information contact the Sales office at +1 407-627-1758 or email here

About Encore

Encore Capital Management and its principals are known for developing and building high profile Florida projects like Independence, Miami Worldcenter, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Encore Club at Reunion, Bear’s Den at Reunion, Island H2O waterpark and Mirada in addition to projects in Texas,

Arizona and California. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Embassy Suites by Hilton-Orlando Sunset Walk's Oasis Beach Club