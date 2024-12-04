Meet the cast of 'A Raisin in the Sun' December 7 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the Younger family cast from "A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry, as a continuation of the Carrie’s TOUCH production that captivated Sacramento this past September. Join Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, who starred as Lena Younger, alongside members from the stellar cast including Jasmine Washington’s Beneatha Younger, Maasai Mack the actor who portrayed Travis Younger, and Howie Bryant as Bobo. Newcomers Jason D. Thompson, PhD and Alana Matthews as Ruth Younger will also join the festivities. Get ready to laugh, reflect, and connect through the stories that remind us of the unbreakable bonds and bold dreams that define family.Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and lively discussions among a community of artists for the holidays. You’ll be treated to a night of laughter, heartfelt conversation, and a few surprises along the way. It's a time to come together in this celebration of family and all of its beautiful complexities.Tickets are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets About Carrie’s TOUCHCarrie’s TOUCH is a nonprofit committed to supporting Black women and families affected by breast cancer. Through community-centered events like "Dinner with the Youngers!" and "No Longer Silent," we create spaces for open dialogue, celebration, and connection, empowering families to thrive. For more information, go to carriestouch.org

