Federation of Gay Games Narrows Host City Candidates for Gay Games XIII in 2030

The Federation of Gay Games has shortlisted Auckland, Denver, and Perth as finalists to host Gay Games XIII in 2030; final bids will be evaluated October 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend, the Federation of Gay Games took an important step toward determining the host city for Gay Games XIII in 2030. Members and delegates gathered to review the six exceptional candidate cities and voted to narrow the field to three finalists. After thoughtful deliberation and a highly competitive process, the three short list cities moving forward are Auckland (New Zealand), Denver (USA), and Perth (Australia).

These cities represent the best in diversity, inclusivity, and capability to host an event that celebrates the values of the Gay Games. Each brings unique cultural and logistical strengths, promising an extraordinary experience for participants and spectators alike.

Lance Husak from the Denver team said “GGDen2030 is excited to continue our mission of bringing the Gay Games to Denver in 2030 to unite our global LGBTQ+ communities; Together! Out West!”.

Angus McDougall from the Auckland team said “This milestone brings us closer to hosting an event that will unite communities, celebrate our vibrant LGBTQIA+ whānau, and showcase Auckland’s stunning waterfront, breathtaking landscapes, and unique cultural identity to the world.”

Laurie Butterly from the Perth team said “We’re incredibly excited to move into the Top 3 to host Gay Games 2030. Perth’s bid is from ground up; directly from Perth’s LGBTQIA+ sporting teams. We want the world to share in our dynamic, vibrant and inclusive community.'

“We are thrilled to congratulate Auckland, Denver, and Perth on advancing as finalists on this journey toward selecting the host city for Gay Games XIII in 2030.” said Austin Manning, Officer of Site Selection at the FGG. “Each city has worked incredibly hard to present themselves as a potential host, and has firmly stamped their local culture and uniqueness onto their proposals. This milestone is not just about choosing a city; it's about envisioning a future where LGBTQ+ sports and culture, and the values we have in common, shine brighter than ever. We look forward to the next 12 months and working closely with the three teams as they prepare their final bid books for review in October 2025.”

We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the three cities that did not proceed to the next round - Cape Town, Edmonton and Taipei, as well as the team in Melbourne who withdrew from the selection process last month. Their dedication, creativity, and vision during the bidding process showcased their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and the values of the Gay Games. Their efforts will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

The journey is far from over. The next milestone in the process involves the short list cities delivering a more detailed document outlining the organisation of the event down to the smallest details to ensure everything is anticipated. The FGG will then undertake comprehensive evaluations and site visits to the finalist cities, culminating in the final vote at our Annual General Assembly in October 2025, where individual and group Q&A sessions and additional in person presentations will occur.

We look forward to making this pivotal decision and announcing the host city for Gay Games XIII in 2030.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.