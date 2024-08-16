FGG Receives 7 Comprehensive Bids for Gay Games XIII 2030

7 months after the opening of the 2030 Gay Games XIII Site Selection Process, the Federation of Gay Games has received 7 comprehensive bids for initial review

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven months following the opening of the 2030 Gay Games XIII Site Selection Process, the Federation of Gay Games is honored to receive seven comprehensive bids for initial review.

In January 2024, the FGG received 26 letters of interest representing six continents. In May of 2024 that list included ten prospective bid organizations representing cities in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. As of the final submission deadline of 1 August 2024, the FGG is honored to receive completed materials from the following cities:

- Auckland, New Zealand

- Cape Town, South Africa

- Denver, United States

- Edmonton, Canda

- Melbourne, Australia

- Perth, Australia

- Taipei, Taiwan

Each city is invited to present their bid at the FGG Annual General Assembly in Washington, DC. The AGA will span five days from October 24-28, with particular focus on the bid proposals during the weekend’s special business, affording bid organizations the opportunity to speak directly with FGG Delegates, Honorary Life Members, and Volunteers; much of this delegation will be qualified voting members tasked with selecting three finalists cities in December 2024.

Leading up to these in person presentations and meetings, the FGG engages each city in two question and answer periods in order to fully vet their respective proposals. Additionally, bid cities are to produce a 15-minute video showcasing their bid, their organization, their community, and their region to be submitted in early October 2024.

“The submitted bids represent months of hard work and mobilization of resources from the bid organizations. The 100-page bid books showcase the unique approach each city has towards hosting Gay Games XIII.” said Austin Manning, FGG Officer of Site Selection. “After initial review of the received bid books, I am pleased to present such well articulated and organized bid books to the General Assembly. It is evident that these bid organizations have grasped the principles, scale, and legacy of the Gay Games.”

Gay Games is open to all, and since its debut in 1982 it has continued to perpetuate the legacy of changing cultural, social and political attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people. A core principle of the Federation of Gay Games is “Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best™”. These principles will be represented next in 2026 at Gay Games XII in Valencia, Spain. It has never been more important to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

Additional information available here: www.gaygames.org/site-selection

Duncan Campbell

Federation of Gay Games Inc

+34 678 94 67 63

duncan.campbell@gaygames.net