FGG announces 10 cities have successfully moved into the Gay Games XIII 2030 Long List

The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) is excited to announce that 10 cities have successfully continued to the next stage in the process to host the Gay Games XIII 2030.

The long list of bid cities includes:

• Adelaide, Australia

• Auckland, New Zealand

• CapeTown, South Africa

• Denver, Colorado, USA

• Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

• Frankfurt, Germany

• Melbourne, Australia

• Perth, Australia

• Taipei, Taiwan

• Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The bid process began in January 2024 with 25 cities across five continents expressing an interest in bidding to host the 13th Gay Games event in 2030.

Ten of those cities have now moved to the next stage of the process, by submitting an official letter of intent to bid and payment of the first bid fee. Each of these cities have participated in a number of meetings over the last few months in anticipation of this deadline, including informational sessions, Q&A sessions, and individual meetings.

These cities are now expected to submit a first version of their “bid book” - a document which describes how they aim to host the Gay Games in their city - by August 2024. This document will validate that they understand and have control over the whole process of the organization and delivery of the 10-day event.

These ten cities will then be invited to present their bids to our extended delegation at the FGG Annual General Assembly in Washington DC in October 2024, and the three finalists will be announced in December 2024.

While this is the end of the 2030 timeline for many of the original bid cities, the FGG recognises that the partnerships and good faith effort that went into and arose from this early interest will help shape those communities moving forward.

This is an exciting moment and significant early milestone in the bid process showcasing an earnest commitment, both financially and spiritually, to the work that lies ahead. All ten of these cities are on course for a busy six months of bid development, bid book creation, video production, community partnership, and exhaustive question and answers. One of these cities will be successful in their endeavor to host the Gay Games, and is on a six year timeline towards the Gay Games XIII Opening Ceremonies.

The FGG congratulates those cities moving forward and thanks all of those who have participated up to this point.

Additional information available here: https://www.gaygames.org/site-selection