Board of Public Works Approves $3.6 Million for Park Improvements and Land Conservation in Baltimore City and Carroll, Garrett, and Howard Counties

December 4, 2024

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, and Rural Legacy programs

Nearly $1.5 million in Rural Legacy funding was approved for Garrett County to acquire conservation easements on four properties with a combined total of 570 acres in the Bear Creek Rural Legacy Area. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Board of Public Works today approved Maryland Department of Natural Resources items totaling $3.6 million in grants to local governments to improve parks and protect land with perpetual conservation easements.

More than $2 million in Program Open Space – Local was approved for five projects including funds for the acquisition of 44 acres adjacent to Cape Horn Park in Carroll County. Future park plans may include athletic fields, walking trails, and a community center.

Another approved project funds the construction of six pickleball courts in Rockburn Branch Park in Howard County. Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities.

Also approved was $100,000 from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program for one Baltimore City project at the Hamilton Elementary and Middle School for school yard enhancements that include improving a running track, walking trail, and play amenities.

The Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program was funded in FY 2022 and FY 2023 to provide grant funds primarily to local governments for park and recreation projects.

In addition, nearly $1.5 million in Rural Legacy funding was approved for Garrett County to acquire conservation easements on four properties with a combined total of 570 acres in the Bear Creek Rural Legacy Area.

The forested stream buffers on each of these four farms will protect waterways that are state-designated as Use Class III-P, which are cold water streams that support healthy fish populations, including trout, as well as provide water for the public. Two of the easements being acquired will protect over 6,000 feet of forested stream buffers along Bear Creek and its tributaries, and the other two easements will protect approximately 3,200 feet of forested stream buffers along South Branch Bear Creek. Additionally, two of the easements will protect habitat for forest interior dwelling species of birds that require large blocks of undisturbed forest in order for the birds to successfully nest.

All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works December 4, 2024 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

The Rural Legacy Program, created in 1997, conserves large working landscapes across 35 locally designated areas throughout Maryland.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.