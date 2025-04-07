Maryland’s Spring Turkey Season Opens for 2025

April 7, 2025

Junior Hunt Set for April 12-13; Regular season Begins April 18

Maryland’s statewide spring wild turkey season opens this month, beginning with the Junior Turkey Hunt on April 12. The regular spring turkey season opens for all hunters on April 18 and runs through May 23. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) anticipates that hunters should have ample opportunity due to recent increases in turkey numbers in many areas.

“Wild turkey populations remain strong across much of Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Turkey hunting is a great way to enjoy the springtime woods, and with some luck, hunters may even bring home a prized gobbler.”

The Maryland DNR Summer Wild Turkey Observation Survey documented average to above-average reproductive success in three of the last four nesting seasons. However, lower reproductive success in 2023 may result in fewer hard-gobbling two-year-old birds.

The Junior Turkey Hunt is open to licensed hunters aged 16 years and younger, provided they are accompanied by an unarmed adult (age 21 or older) with a valid Maryland hunting license. The Junior Turkey Hunt takes place April 12 statewide and continues on Sunday, April 13 in select counties.

For the first part of the regular hunting season, April 18 through May 9, hunting is permitted from one half-hour before sunrise until noon. Throughout the rest of the season, May 10 through May 23, and during the Junior Turkey Hunt, hunting hours are one half-hour before sunrise until sunset.

The daily bag limit for the spring season is one bearded turkey, with a season bag limit of two bearded turkeys. Hunting is permitted on Sundays in certain counties. Complete regulations, including Sunday hunting dates, hunting license renewals, and check-in procedures can be found on the Maryland DNR website. New hunters interested in getting their first Maryland hunting license for turkey season can do so by completing the department’s hunter education program.

Hunters that use the website or DNR app for turkey harvest reporting (check-in) should note that DNR will soon be transitioning to a new system that could impact availability. Hunters will be instructed to use the phone check-in system by calling 1-888-800-0121.

Hunters are also reminded to always prioritize safety when turkey hunting. Hunters should keep decoys out of sight until they reach a safe location with good visibility from all directions. Do not hide directly behind a decoy or use it to stalk birds. Always remain aware of your surroundings and assume other hunters may be in the area, even on private property. More turkey hunting safety tips can be found on the department’s website.