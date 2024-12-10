wagamama transforms candidate experience and halves time to hire with inploi

wagamama selects inploi to build a more inclusive and efficient hiring process, reducing time to hire by half and cutting costs across the business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading restaurant group wagamama has transformed its talent attraction process – with a focus on inclusive and accessible candidate experiences – by partnering with inploi.

wagamama first partnered with inploi in 2021 to use its leading candidate experience technology for a management hiring campaign during the pandemic. After exceeding expectations, wagamama decided to expand the partnership, working with inploi to revamp its careers website. inploi configured a careers hub for them, making it easy for candidates to search and apply for jobs.

As a result, wagamama has cut time to hire by 50% and created a more accessible hiring process. This ensures equal access to all features and functions, with multiple adjustment tools including a seizure safe and ADHD friendly setting.

Before partnering with inploi, wagamama faced challenges with measuring the ROI of its recruitment tools. inploi’s solution provided hiring managers at each restaurant with better visibility on time and cost to hire, enabling wagamama to cancel three job board contracts that weren’t delivering sufficient ROI.

Now, wagamama’s ATS, Talos 360, has seamlessly integrated with inploi to allow it to track metrics and gain visibility on every stage of the candidate journey. inploi also supported wagamama with a consistent candidate experience while changing its ATS, including handling reintegration. This includes spend and time to hire per candidate at a national, regional, and local level.

Martin Wonham, talent acquisition and employer brand manager at wagamama, commented: “Partnering with inploi has completely transformed how we hire at wagamama and created a smoother candidate experience with faster response time and clearer outcomes. inploi’s technology has optimised our recruitment from end-to-end while creating a more meaningful candidate experience. The whole team’s flexibility and dedication to our needs has been key in helping us deliver a market-leading candidate journey.”

Matt de la Hey, CEO at inploi said, “I am very proud that wagamama has chosen to renew their contract with inploi. On a significant growth plan with many new restaurant openings coming, wagamama needs a candidate experience that will continue to support its impressive growth. In addition to a revamped careers hub and next-gen search functionality, our advanced analytics implementation gives wagamama visibility from the point of first contact through each stage to the point of hire. This allows wagamama to make data-driven decisions, streamlining the hiring process and maximising their ROI. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration, helping the team set a new benchmark for inclusive and effective talent acquisition.”

inploi has also recently been adopted by a wide range of the UK’s leading, private equity-backed, high street and hospitality brands, including GAIL’s and Côte Brasserie.

