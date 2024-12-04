12th Annual Indoor Ag-Con Opens March 11-12, 2025 At Westgate Las Vegas

Robust Conference Expansive Exhibit Hall

200+ Exhibitors, Keynotes, Educational Sessions, Networking Events, NEW CEA Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con, the largest and premier trade show and conference dedicated to vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture returns March 11-12 to a new and expanded location, Westgate Las Vegas.Indoor Ag-Con unites farmers, growers, hospitality industry executives, ag tech leaders, suppliers, academics, investors and advocates under one roof for two days of education, inspiration and networking.Attendees can explore an expansive Expo Hall with 200+ world-class exhibitors featuring the most cutting-edge technologies, products and services in the indoor agriculture industry from lighting and control systems to substrates, equipment, irrigation systems and much more.The robust Conference boasts inspiring Keynotes and insightful Sessions from 80+ industry leaders on the latest trends and business-building ideas.Indoor Ag-Con is pleased to announce that the International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA) will hold its 33rd Annual Convention alongside Indoor Ag-Con’s 2025 edition. This news follows the recent announcement that the CEA Alliance, the membership trade association representing vertical farms and greenhouse producers, will also be hosting its annual meeting and presenting the opening morning ‘State of the Industry’ keynote address at Indoor Ag-Con.The addition of ISGA’s educational track will give Indoor Ag-Con attendees access to sessions exploring the latest in sprout production, food safety, and sprout-based nutrition, while ISGA members will benefit from the full scope of Indoor Ag-Con’s expansive expo floor, educational sessions, and networking events.In addition, 2025 also welcomes expanded pre-show CEA Food Safety Pre-Event Workshop offerings with sessions designed for food safety managers, quality assurance personnel and executives.New for 2025, the Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine are proud to announce the inaugural CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards.This prestigious new awards program is designed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector, spotlighting achievements across three categories: Operational Excellence, Good Stewardship, and Product Innovation.Westgate3000 Paradise RdLas Vegas, NV 89109March 11-12, 2025Tuesday, March 11: 8am-6:30pmWednesday, March 12: 8am-4:30pm*CEA Food Safety Pre-Event Workshops”Monday, March 10 8:30am-5:30 pmAbout:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag

