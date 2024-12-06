Capitoline releases world’s first ISO 14644 data centre cleaning course

Capitoline Ltd

Learn how to test data centers to ISO 14644 Class 8 level of air cleanliness with Capitoline's new data center cleaning course

We chose to partner with Capitoline for our Data Centre cleaning and maintenance training because of their in-depth knowledge of the Data Centre industry and its specific regulations. ” — George Alder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018 Capitoline introduced the world’s first training course dealing with the specialised area of data centre cleaning. In 2021 this individual training and certification was upgraded to a company-wide certification scheme (Certified Data Centre Cleaning Specialist Company - DCSC).

In 2024 Capitoline has now extended the data centre cleaning course, DCCS, with an optional additional accreditation demonstrating knowledge of how to apply ISO 14644 air sampling and monitoring practices to the data centre environment.

ISO 14644-1:2015 Cleanrooms and associated controlled environments — Part 1: Classification of air cleanliness by particle concentration, is an international standard describing the construction, operation and air-quality testing of cleanroom environments. Data centers are not ‘Clean Rooms’ in the traditional sense of ultraclean environments for pharmaceutical, semiconductor or spacecraft manufacture but they do have to maintain certain levels of cleanliness to optimise the performance and longevity of IT equipment operating in the data center. Data center cleanliness is achieved by regular deep cleaning and extensive filtration of incoming air. The ‘cleanliness’ of the air can be monitored by sampling techniques as described in ISO 14644.

Capitoline’s new on-line ISO 14644 course looks in detail at how data centres need to be monitored to meet the ISO Class 8 level of cleanliness as required by ASHRAE standards and most IT equipment manufacturers. Individuals taking the course, and passing the on-line exam, can now be certified as a data centre cleaning and ISO 14644 data centre specialist.

Capitoline is pleased to announce that the first company in the world to take up this new qualification and certification is Beacon Support Services (Europe) LLP of London, UK.

Beacon Support Services (Europe) LLP

As one of Europe’s leading Data Centre Support providers, they are at your disposal to assist in the maintenance and cleaning of your Data Centre assets. Established in 1983 Beacon has grown to become a recognised partner in ISO 14644 / VDI 2083 certified Data Centre Cleaning and Maintenance. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, coupled with our ISO 14644 / VDI2083 certified engineers, we ensure your Data Centre remains efficient, clean, and most importantly compliant.

Beacon Support Services, Operations Director (U.K), George Alder stated: “We chose to partner with Capitoline for our Data Centre cleaning and maintenance training because of their in-depth knowledge of the Data Centre industry and its specific regulations. Capitoline were able to offer training to both our management team and operatives in a professional yet timely manner.”

Capitoline Director, Barry Elliott, said: “We welcome Beacon Support Services as one of the 80 data centre cleaning companies worldwide that have joined our data centre cleaning training programme and congratulate them on becoming the first to achieve the additional data centre ISO 14644 certification.”

Capitoline Ltd

Capitoline is a specialist data centre consultancy, founded in the UK in 2005, offering data centre design, auditing and training.

www.capitoline.org

www.capitolinetraining.com



