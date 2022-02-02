Capitoline launches new Data Centre Technician’s course

Capitoline announces its new online version of its popular data centre technician training course, DCT.

LONDON, UK, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitoline has launched a new online version of its popular data centre technician training course, DCT.

Technicians play a vital role in the day-to-day operations of a data centre and require skill sets that cover aspects of electrical, mechanical and information technology applications plus the management techniques that keep track of all critical incidents and maintenance operations.

Capitoline’s DCT training course covers all of these requirements and draws upon Capitoline’s unique sixteen years’ of experience in designing and auditing data centres across the globe.

The first module of the course is free so data centre managers and operators can see the benefits that this level of training can bring to their operation.

DCT fits in perfectly as a foundation level to Capitoline’s well established portfolio of data centre design and management courses and speciality courses such as data centre fire safety engineering and cleaning.

ABOUT CAPITOLINE

Capitoline is an independent engineering consultancy specialising in data centre auditing, design and training. Capitoline wrote the world's first training course, based on TIA-942, in 2005 and has been auditing data centres to TIA-942, EN50600 and other international standards since 2006.

Contact info@capitoline.org

www.capitoline.org

www.capitolinetraining.com