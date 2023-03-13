BRG Technologies achieves TIA 942 Ready status for the BladeRoom Data Centres Hyperscale System

Capitoline, a TIA Certification Body, certifies BladeRoom Hyperscale System to TIA942 Rating 3

Data center operators know that if they build a data center out of TIA942 Ready subsystems then achieving a full TIA942 Rating for the whole facility is going to be straightforward” — Barry Elliott

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIA942* is the most widely used data centre standard in the world. First published in 2005 and constantly updated, it gives a technical framework for defining the resilience of data centres based on the TIA's unique Rating system.

A Rating 4 qualification is the highest, as it defines a completely fault tolerant system with no single points of failure. Most data centres, however, strive to achieve Rating 3 which is defined by its ability to be concurrently maintainable, i.e. there is never any planed downtime as all vital services are effectively duplicated.

The TIA approves designs and installed data centre facilities according to its TIA942 Rating system. Additionally, any significant subsystems which can form a substantial part of an installed facility are also approved. The latter is called TIA942 Ready.

Data centre operators know that if they build a data centre out of TIA942 Ready subsystems then achieving a full TIA942 Rating for the whole facility is going to be straightforward. The TIA is responsible for writing the ANSI/TIA-942 standard and appointing Certification Bodies to oversee the inspection of designs, complete installations and TIA942 Ready subsystems and to certify them according to the standard.

Over 200 certifications are awarded annually and listed on the TIA website.

Capitoline Ltd is a UK-based independent engineering consultancy that is one of the few TIA-licensed Certification Bodies world-wide. They audit data centre designs, installed facilities and TIA942 Ready subsystems.

In February 2023, Capitoline conducted an in-depth analysis of the BladeRoom Data Centres Hyperscale System data centre design. Upon completion of the analysis, it was concluded that the design met the Rating 3 requirements of TIA942.

This covered the BladeRoom System’s mechanical construction, power supplies, cooling, IT cabling, fire detection, fire suppression, BMS capability and physical security.

The BladeRoom Hyperscale System is engineered to meet the specific technical and operational requirements of companies with hyperscale IT requirements.

BladeRoom Data Centres manufacture the world’s most sustainable data centres and do so more efficiently than anyone else. BladeRoom currently has over 165 data halls in operation across the globe, from New York to Melbourne, providing more than 130MW of capacity and registering in excess of 12 million hours of operation. They are one of the fastest growing companies in Europe, recently ranking in the top-500 of the Financial Times 1000.

BladeRoom Data Centres are part of BRG Technologies, the global leader in the off-site construction of mission-critical facilities, specialising in the data centre and healthcare sectors.

For more information on BladeRoom Data Centres and the products they offer visit: bladeroom.com

For more information on TIA942 certification of data centre designs, installed facilities and prefabricated subsystems contact Barry Elliott at Capitoline belliott@capitoline.org

www.capitoline.org www.capitolinetraining.com

*ANSI/TIA942-B:2017 Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Data centres