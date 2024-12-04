Superior Wellness selects Orangeburg County for first US operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Superior Wellness, a premium hot tub manufacturer and distributor, today announced it selects Orangeburg County to establish the company’s first U.S. operation. The company’s $11.3 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Based in the United Kingdom, Superior Wellness is a manufacturer and distributor of premium, high-quality products focused on improving customers’ health and well-being. The company’s hot tubs, swim spas, Chill Tubs and other products are distributed to thousands of customers worldwide.

Located at 106 Logistics Drive in Cameron, Superior Wellness is purchasing a 75,000-square-foot facility which will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters, a warehousing and logistics operation, and a hub for spare parts and accessories.

Operations are expected to be online in December 2024.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“This marks a defining moment for Superior Wellness as the world’s fastest-growing hot tub and wellness manufacturer. With an investment exceeding $11 million, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our partners and their customers. Our new U.S. headquarters, Superior HQ, is a 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Cameron, South Carolina. This investment will revolutionize our stock and distribution management while creating up to 35 new jobs for the local community. It’s an exciting new chapter for Superior Wellness in the U.S.” -Superior Wellness Managing Director Rob Carlin

“We are delighted to welcome another international company to South Carolina’s thriving business community. Our state’s premier location and world-class workforce make South Carolina an ideal location for Superior Wellness’ new distribution operation and U.S. headquarters, and we look forward to working with the company in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Superior Wellness’ decision to establish its first U.S. operation and headquarters right here in South Carolina speaks volumes about our business-friendly environment. The company’s new operation in our state will have a major impact in the community, creating new opportunities for the people of Orangeburg County and South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Congratulations to Superior Wellness on locating a new distribution center in Orangeburg County to better serve their growing U.S. consumer base. South Carolina Ports and our skilled maritime community look forward to efficiently moving their imports, as they benefit from locating near our highly productive terminals at the Port of Charleston.” -SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin

“Superior Wellness’ decision to invest $11.3 million and create 35 new jobs in Orangeburg County is a powerful statement about what makes our community truly special. In Orangeburg County, we take pride in our resilience and our strong sense of community. This investment speaks to the hard work we’ve put into creating a place where families can have real opportunities and companies can succeed. We’re grateful to welcome Superior Wellness into our community, and we look forward to working together as partners in building a brighter, stronger future for all of Orangeburg County.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright

FIVE FAST FACTS