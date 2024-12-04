“Winter Wonderlust: An Evening of Elevated Style” celebration of the official Women in Wealth Community Launch

Michelle Taylor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Taylor, founder of Women in Wealth and host of the Talk Wealthy to Me podcast, invites the Orlando community to Winter Wonderlust: An Evening of Elevated Style. The event will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET at Hi Hello Labs. This exclusive evening celebrates the official launch of the Women in Wealth community and Michelle’s reimagined podcast, combining purpose, elegance, and connection."Winter Wonderlust is more than an event—it’s the beginning of a movement," said Michelle Taylor. "I’ve created Women in Wealth to be a space where women come together to build financial confidence, foster collaboration, and share resources to elevate their lives. This evening is about celebrating empowered women who are ready to invest in their futures and connect on a deeper level with their purpose and potential. I’m thrilled to welcome you to this milestone moment!"Attendees will enjoy a curated evening of elevated style, meaningful connections, and insights into the Women in Wealth principles, which include financial literacy, wealth creation, business acumen, and strategic growth. The event will also serve as the official debut of the next chapter of Talk Wealthy to Me, a podcast designed to educate and inspire women to take control of their financial futures. This is a chance to experience the synergy between high-level conversations, luxurious ambiance and powerful networking opportunities.The launch of Women in Wealth and the Talk Wealthy to Me podcast represents a pivotal moment for Michelle Taylor’s mission to reach and empower more women to take charge of their financial well-being. This evening serves as a platform for attendees to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals who are committed to making an impact. With exciting future projects and events in the works, Women in Wealth is set to become the premier community for women focused on building confidence and wealth.

