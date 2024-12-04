Bristol Rd - Monkton

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Bristol Rd is closed just north of Hardscrabble Rd in Monkton due to a motor vehicle crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

