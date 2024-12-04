Second session of Youth Parliament organized with OSCE Mission to Montenegro support

The second session of the Youth Parliament, hosted by the Parliament of Montenegro and organized by the Youth Network of Montenegro with the support of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, was held on 2 December in Podgorica.

Participants discussed issues important for the position of youth in Montenegro, including the relevant legal framework – the Law on Youth and the Law on Non-Governmental Organisations, as well as possible mechanisms for increasing youth representation in national and local parliaments and their participation in policy-making.

Opening the session, Giovanni Gabassi, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, stated that Parliament was the place where the decisions about all Montenegrin citizens were made, including youth and their future. “No decision on youth should be made without them. That is why it is important for you, young people, to take your place at this table and be part of decision-making processes. This session today is not only an exercise. It is an opportunity for you to discuss your needs and main challenges, and to start working together in order to overcome them,” said Gabassi.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Boris Pejović stated that Parliament had recently organized two important events dedicated to youth – the Children’s Parliament and the Youth Parliament. “Through these formats, we create a space where every voice, idea and initiative can find its way to the highest legislative body. These events clearly demonstrate our commitment to making the Parliament of Montenegro not just an institution of law, but also a place for open dialogue, where different social groups contribute together to the development of Montenegrin society,” said Pejović.

Minister of Sports and Youth Dragoslav Šćekić said that through the lens of youth policy, the Youth Parliament session did not talk only about laws and regulations, but about ideas that shaped the reality and future of Montenegro. “The Youth Parliament, as a space for meeting ideas, views, and dialogue, is of great importance not only because of the issues raised here, but also because of the way those issues are addressed – through an open, inclusive, and cross-sectoral approach,” underscored Minister Šćekić.

The Youth Parliament was the final event of the Youth Network of Montenegro’s project, through which young representatives of parliamentary parties and students held numerous consultations with a Mission-engaged expert. This included a capacity building training course, through which young people drafted and prepared initiatives presented at the Youth Parliament session.

The Youth Network of Montenegro is an alliance of youth organisations, working with and for youth, unions, and associations, and currently consists of 46 member organisations from Montenegro. The Mission will continue to support youth organizations and services in Montenegro, strengthening their capacities for successful work.