Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers hand over houses and title deeds in George ahead of festive season

Premier Winde and MEC Simmers hand over houses and title deeds in George ahead of festive season

Today, 4 December 2024, Premier, Alan Winde, and Provincial MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, were in George to hand over 17 homes and title deeds to beneficiaries of the Metro Grounds Housing project.

Originally, this project was set to deliver 436 Breaking New Grounds (BNG) units, but due to increased demand for housing opportunities in the area, it was decided that another 196 units will be constructed under Phase 3 of the project, which commenced in September 2024.

This R191 million project will deliver a total of 632 BNG housing opportunities by August 2025, of which 106 units have already been handed over to qualifying beneficiaries. All units will be fitted with solar panels and geysers, making them more energy-resilient.

MEC Simmers said, “The Metro Grounds project is unique. It is the very first project in South Africa where both housing units and title deeds will be handed over to qualifying beneficiaries on the same day.”

“Restoring dignity to vulnerable and deserving residents often begins with a home. With a roof over your head, you have security, worth, and a sense of purpose. This is important in living a dignified life,” Premier Winde said. He added, “Take pride in your homes. They are an investment in your future and that of your loved ones.”

MEC Simmers concluded, “I am very grateful that we were able to hand over these 17 houses and title deeds to qualifying beneficiaries only a few weeks before Christmas. My wish is that these new homeowners, and the thousands of other beneficiaries we served this year, enjoy their new homes with their families and loved ones over the festive season.”

