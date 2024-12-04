MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to share budget recommendations for fiscal year 2026
What:
Gov. Cox, Lt. Gov. Henderson and state leadership will host a press conference on the vision and priorities in the Governor’s FY26 proposed budget.
When:
Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 a.m.
Where:
William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home
700 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Tracy Gruber, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services
Gary Harter, Executive Director of Utah’s Department of Veterans and Military Affairs
