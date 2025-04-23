Submit Release
Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Firefighter Corban Summers

SALT LAKE CITY (April 23, 2025) –  Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in recognition of the passing of Firefighter Corban Summers of the South Jordan City Fire Department, who died while on duty.

“We’re deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Firefighter Corban Summers,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “He was known for his kindness and unwavering commitment to serving others. We honor his memory and mourn this profound loss. Our prayers are with his wife and children, his fire family, and the entire community he so faithfully served.”

Flags are currently in the half-staff position in recognition of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. Flags should remain in the half-staff position until the interment of His Holiness. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to the full-staff position.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.

