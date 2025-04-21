Gov. Cox signs executive order to strengthen wildfire preparedness across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (April 21, 2025) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has signed an executive order to enhance Utah’s wildfire preparedness and improve coordination among state, local, and federal partners ahead of the 2025 fire season.

“I’m incredibly proud of Utah’s firefighters and first responders. Their courage and dedication set the standard — and this executive order builds on their work by improving coordination and focusing our efforts where they’re needed most,” said Gov. Cox. “This is about making sure we’re ready before the next fire season begins.” Executive Order 2025-02 establishes a new Working Group on Wildfire Management, composed of leaders from key state agencies. The group is tasked with identifying the highest-risk areas, improving coordination across jurisdictions, and submitting a report with recommendations to the governor by June 1, 2025. “When it comes to wildfires, the unexpected has become the new normal,” said Jamie Barnes, State Forester and Director of the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “Improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our planning efforts can help reduce risks to watersheds and landscapes across the state – and strengthen our overall wildfire preparedness.” In addition to the immediate dangers wildfires pose, Utah also faces serious post-fire risks — including flooding and debris flows — that can devastate communities long after the flames are out. The order acknowledges these threats and calls for a comprehensive, forward-looking approach to mitigation and preparedness. This action builds on the success of Utah’s Fire Sense campaign, which helped reduce human-caused wildfires by nearly 75% from 2020 to 2023. It also reflects the administration’s deep appreciation for the bravery and commitment of Utah’s state, local, and federal firefighters — whose efforts help protect both lives and natural resources across the state. To help Utahns prepare on an individual level, the order encourages residents to build emergency kits, review evacuation routes, create defensible space around homes, and sign up for local alerts. Resources are available at beready.utah.gov and utahfiresense.org.