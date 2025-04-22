Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of His Holiness Pope Francis
SALT LAKE CITY (April 21, 2025) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.
Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to full-staff.
The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.