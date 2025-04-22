Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of His Holiness Pope Francis

SALT LAKE CITY (April 21, 2025) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to full-staff.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.