Technomic details 2025 predictions for global foodservice market

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic has released its latest predictions on what will impact the foodservice industry on an international scale, with its 2025 Global Restaurant Trends Forecast whitepaper. The global pandemic and ensuing years of supply disruptions, unabating inflation and general worldwide unease have produced an extended period of challenging operating conditions for the restaurant and foodservice industry in the U.S. and abroad.“The need to perk up weary consumers is high on operators’ priority lists,” reports Technomic. “Expect this to be expressed through experiences, marketing and menu development grounded in communal, whimsical and escapist themes as, more than ever, restaurants are a refuge of uncertainty in a world of seemingly constant uncertainty.”Global trend highlights:Restaurant chains across the globe are eyeing Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, for expansion opportunities to combat saturation, slow growth and intense competition in their home marketsSnacks are getting the dessert treatment, with operators bringing classic dessert ingredients to unexpected offerings, such as chocolate-filled dumplings and ice cream-topped loaded friesWith consumers looking for reprieve from the stresses of daily life, operators are tapping into escapist themes with products that reference outer space, immersive group dinners that transport guests back in time and pet-friendly dining roomsRead the 2025 Global Restaurant Trends Forecast whitepaper here!Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

