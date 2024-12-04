No travel advised for Cavalier County
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol issued a no travel advisory for Cavalier County due to blowing snow creating near zero visibility.
Cities included in this advisory are Langdon, Nekoma , Osnabrock, Hannah and Milton, as well as surrounding areas.
For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
