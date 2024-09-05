i3 Health® and Oncology Data Advisor® Publish Multiple Myeloma Task Force Position Statement in Blood Cancer Journal

i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor are pleased to announce the publication of our Multiple Myeloma Task Force position statement in Blood Cancer Journal.

With this position statement, we took a different approach and focused on disparities in the relapsed/refractory setting, where very little is known despite a myriad of novel therapeutic options.” — Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor are pleased to announce the publication of our Multiple Myeloma Task Force position statement in Blood Cancer Journal.The position statement, titled “Disparities in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Recommendations From an Interprofessional Consensus Panel,” is authored by the six Task Force members:• Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology and Lead of the International Cancer Center at the Mayo Clinic• Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, Assistant Professor in the Division of Medical Oncology at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington• Yelak Biru, MSc, President and CEO of the International Myeloma Foundation• Craig Cole, MD, Assistant Professor at Karmanos Cancer Institute• Beth Faiman, PhD, MSN, APN-BC, AOCN, BMTCN, FAAN, FAPO, Nurse Practitioner at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute• Shonali Midha, MD, Medical Oncologist at Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center and Instructor at Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer InstituteThe Multiple Myeloma Task Force also held a live YouTube discussion (@i3Health on YouTube) in which they highlighted strategies for mitigating disease burden and healthcare disparities in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. In the position statement, they further delve into factors that can inform treatment selection for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, the clinical significance of measurable residual disease (MRD) negativity, current and emerging combination and sequential treatment strategies for patients experience early and late relapse, and interprofessional strategies for reducing disparities in multiple myeloma care.“The vast majority of literature around disparities in multiple myeloma focuses on diagnosis and the frontline setting. With this position statement, we took a slightly different approach,” commented Dr. Banerjee. “We decided to focus on disparities in the relapsed/refractory setting, where very little is known despite a myriad of novel therapeutic options. Our hope for this position statement is that it will contribute to conscious efforts to ensure equally accessible care for all patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma as the treatment landscape continues to expand.”Read the Multiple Myeloma Task Force position statement as an open-access article in Blood Cancer Journal today ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41408-024-01129-0 ), and stay tuned for the upcoming podcast episode in which Dr. Ailawadhi and Dr. Banerjee further explore these important themes.About i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisori3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the interprofessional team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.Oncology Data Advisor is the independent, digital resource that provides indispensable information relevant to the interprofessional cancer care team. As a leader in medical news and commentary for cancer care professionals, Oncology Data Advisor provides comprehensive coverage of the latest research advances with the potential to improve health equity and patient outcomes.

Mitigating Disease Burden and Health Care Disparities in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.