The productivity-focused workspace busy lights: Flag 2, Cube 2, and Switch Pro 2

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxafor, a developer of workplace productivity tools with over a decade of experience in the market, announces the release of three updated products: Flag 2, Cube 2, and Switch Pro 2. These products reflect Luxafor’s commitment to offering practical solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals and teams in professional work environments.

Flag 2: A Refined Take on a Classic Busy Light

The Flag 2 is an updated version of Luxafor’s classic busy light, the original Luxafor Flag. It is a sleek and convenient tool that helps professionals reduce distractions in offices and home workspaces. The Flag 2 maintains its user-friendly functionality, enabling clear availability status signaling with customizable LEDs and integrations with popular platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zapier for automated status and notification display.

The updated version features improved materials and molding for quality assurance and design continuity. However, perhaps the most important change is the USB-C connectivity that aligns the product with current trends and regulations, as the European Commission (EC) published an official date for USB-C implementation – December 28, 2024. This update means the users will have fewer cables to manage and ultimately helps reduce technological waste.

Cube 2: App-Free Status Light

The Luxafor Cube 2 is a wireless busy light designed for individual desks and meeting rooms that operates through intuitive rotation-based controls to display availability. It eliminates the need for an app to control the user’s status. This is essential for corporations with stricter internal security guidelines, since they may not allow the installation of third-party software or even the connection of external devices. Notably, existing users of Luxafor’s Bluetooth Pro remote-control availability light can pair their device to the new Cube 2 to avoid needing an app to control the units.

Switch Pro 2: Room Availability Light

The Luxafor Switch Pro 2 builds on the functionality of the Cube 2 by introducing a remote-controllable light for shared spaces. Its main use case is managing room availability in busy offices or coworking spaces. One part of the availability indicator attaches by the door of a meeting room or an office, while the Cube is used to switch the LED color and change the availability status remotely—from inside the room.

“The Flag 2, Cube 2, and Switch Pro 2 represent our ongoing commitment to meeting the demands of modern workplaces,” said Kaspars Skerba, founder and technical director at Luxafor.

Luxafor’s latest products address the challenges of communication and focus in hybrid work environments while aligning with users' demands for USB-C connectivity, sleek designs, and simple controls.

