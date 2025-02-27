Luxafor Introduces Remote Busy Light Control from Mobile App

Remote control for Luxafor busy lights Change availability light status from your phone Android & iOS compatability for busy lights

New Feature Allows Users to Change Luxafor Busy Light Colors and Display Work Status from Their Phones

We’ve listened to our users, and this highly requested feature is now a reality. Giving professionals more flexibility to control their workspace is at the core of what Luxafor is all about.” — Kaspars Škerba

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxafor, a well-established company in the workspace productivity tools space, has introduced a new feature that allows users to remotely control their Luxafor busy lights with a mobile app. This is a long awaited update that gives professionals greater flexibility, enabling them to change device colors directly from their phones with a simple setup.

How It Works

Using a quick QR code scan, users can link their Luxafor mobile app to the Luxafor software on their computer. Once connected, the mobile app acts as a remote control, allowing instant color changes to any compatible Luxafor device attached to a computer. This feature relies on an internet connection rather than Bluetooth, meaning users aren’t limited by the connectivity range of Bluetooth devices.

This feature is available for a range of Luxafor products, including:

Luxafor Flag (Original & Flag 2)

Luxafor Bluetooth & Bluetooth Pro

Luxafor Busy Tag

Luxafor Orb

Luxafor Colorblind Flag

Beyond manual controls, the Luxafor mobile app gives new automation possibilities:

Automatic Call Status Display (Android & iOS) – Automatically updates the busy light's glowing color based on call status, turning red when you start a call and back to green when you hang up. This ensures colleagues and family members can instantly recognize when someone is on a call from the unmistakable "office traffic light", reducing unnecessary interruptions during meetings.

Apple Shortcuts Integration (iOS) – Enables hands-free automation with Siri voice commands, home screen widget controls, notification-based color changes, and custom triggers. This unique integration gives users unparalleled customization possibilities to tailor the device to fit their own unique workflows.

This update expands Luxafor busy lights’ capabilities, making them an even more useful tool for professionals looking to stay focused and minimize distractions. The feature is available now—users can update their Luxafor mobile app and desktop software to start using it today.

For more details, visit www.luxafor.com.

