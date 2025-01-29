Luxafor Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary, Highlighting Newest Productivity Gear

Luxafor Flag Iterations Since The Launch of The Brand How The Luxafor Cube Was Updated From User Feedback The Iterated Vesion Of The Switch Pro 2 That Features The Improved Cube 2

Luxafor, a lean European startup, celebrates its 10th anniversary and the newest productivity tool line.

Luxafor began as a way to fix a challenge we faced in our daily work. It’s been rewarding to see how far we’ve come and how our tools continue to make a difference for so many.” — Kaspars Skerba

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxafor, a European startup that began as a simple idea from university students, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2015, Luxafor has grown from a crowdfunded project into a recognized brand offering productivity solutions to customers in over 100 countries.

A Decade of Distraction-Free Workspaces

Luxafor’s journey began with a mission to combat a common workplace problem: constant distractions. The company’s first product, the Luxafor Flag, was introduced on Kickstarter in January 2015 to tackle this challenge. The LED busy light quickly became the crowd favorite, signaling workers’ availability and helping teams streamline communication.

Over the years, Luxafor has expanded its product range, developing solutions based on customer feedback. Today, the company offers a diverse lineup of tools designed to reduce workplace interruptions, manage meeting spaces, and even monitor office air quality.

Celebrating Innovation: Recently Launched Products

Marking its 10th year, Luxafor has unveiled updates to two of its most popular products:

Flag 2: A refreshed version of the original busy light, featuring a sleek modern design and USB-C compatibility.

Switch Pro 2 and Cube 2: A wireless busy light system for managing availability in meeting rooms, with the Cube 2 now offering standalone functionality.

The Cube 2 has received glowing reviews, including a 9.7/10 rating from Gadget Flow, thanks to its enhanced flexibility and user-focused updates. All new features, including USB-C support and standalone functionality, were developed in response to direct customer feedback.

Looking Ahead

From its humble beginnings as a crowdfunded project, Luxafor has spent the last decade empowering professionals to stay focused and productive. As the company celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to delivering practical tools that solve real-world workplace challenges.

To learn more about Luxafor’s journey and products, visit www.luxafor.com.

