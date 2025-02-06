Luxafor Announces Integration with Apple Shortcuts to Automate Workplace Productivity

Apple Siri and homescreen widgets for the Luxafor Bluetooth Pro Luxafor app integration with the Apple Shortcuts app for availability indication

Luxafor’s new integration with Apple Shortcuts enables seamless automation of busy light status, enhancing productivity and workflow for iPhone users.

This update moves us closer to our vision of a smart office—where tech boosts productivity and helps workers to take control of their workflows with custom and personalized automations.” — Kaspars Skerba

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxafor, a dedicated provider of office productivity tools, is excited to announce the integration of its Luxafor App with Apple's Shortcuts app for iPhones.

This new feature enables hands-free control through Siri, customizable triggers for status changes and notifcations, and seamless syncing with calendar events, Focus Modes, and many more automations. Users can now manage their availability lights directly from their iPhone.

Key Features of the Integration:

• Home Screen Control: Change the colors of your Luxafor Bluetooth Pro busy light directly from home screen widgets.

• Automatic Status Updates: Set your busy light to change colors automatically during calls, ensuring colleagues are aware of your availability.

• Gesture Commands: Utilize double-tap and triple-tap gestures on the back of your iPhone to switch light colors effortlessly.

• Voice Control with Siri: Use Siri commands to manage your status hands-free.

• Custom Triggers: Create personalized triggers for light changes or blinking LED patterns to suit your workflow.

Automation Capabilities:

With this new integration, all of Luxafor's existing Bluetooth-enabled wireless productivity lights can seamlessly sync with various iPhone triggers to automate your busy light status.

Your light can now change colors automatically based on your calendar events or call status, ensuring colleagues know when you’re in a meeting or available. It also integrates with Focus Modes like Do Not Disturb, allowing you to signal deep work sessions without interruptions. Additionally, the busy light can react to notifications from hundreds of apps like email and Slack, which is an easy way to stay informed while keeping your workflow distraction-free.

This update is available now. Existing users of the following Luxafor products can update their Luxafor App for iPhones to start automating their workflows: Luxafor Bluetooth, Bluetooth Pro, Switch, Switch Pro, and Switch Pro 2. For detailed setup instructions, please refer to the Luxafor Bluetooth Pro manual or the Luxafor Switch Pro 2 manual.

For more information, visit www.luxafor.com

