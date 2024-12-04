MPD Searching for K Street Armed Carjacking Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred in Southeast, DC.
On Friday, November 29, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., four suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 3000 block of K Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered a short time later.
Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24185293
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.