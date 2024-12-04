MPD Searching for K Street Armed Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred in Southeast, DC.

On Friday, November 29, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., four suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 3000 block of K Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered a short time later.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24185293