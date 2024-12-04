Submit Release
Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2024 'Experiential' Winners Announced

Eden, Best Speculative

Donyale Luna: Supermodel, Best Documentary / Portrait

Pièces Uniques, Best Experimental

Mesmerising Jellyfish Dancing in the Moonlight, Canon India

Babe, Best Music Video / Performance

HBO, Canon, and Independent Talents Share The Spotlight

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin Fashion Film Festival's 12th edition has revealed the winners of its 'Experiential' category.

"The range and storytelling prowess of our Experiential winners is set to shape the creative landscape of 2025 and beyond." Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival

'Experiential' Category Winners:

1. Best Documentary / Portrait: "Donyale Luna: Supermodel"
by Nailah Jefferson, with Lightbox, for HBO (United States)

2. Best Music Video / Performance: "Babe"
by Ella Ezeike, with Eleanor, for Louis Culture (United States)

3. Best Experimental: "Première Fois" - Pièces Uniques SS24
by Edmond Luu, with Obvious x Obruzza, for Pièces Uniques (France)

4. Best Speculative: "Eden"
by Louis-Ferdinand Larrouturou, Independent (France)

5. Best Lifestyle Tech: "Mesmerising Jellyfish Dancing in the Moonlight"
by Arjun Mark, with Nafromax Productions, for Canon India (India)

6. Best Digital Fashion: "Alchemy Hell"
by Minghao Zhuang, with Personage, Independent (United Kingdom)

Sophie Gold, President of Eleanor, explained: " 'Babe' was a project of passion. Hearing Louis Culture's single, Ezeike was inspired to craft this surrealism-glossed, nostalgia-dipped love story, every frame steeped in palpable emotion."

"As an independent filmmaker, it's an incredible honor to be recognized at such a prestigious festival alongside so many outstanding projects. Winning at the Berlin Fashion Film Festival reinforces the importance of exploring personal narratives through visual storytelling. I'm deeply grateful to Rachel Roncin, the entire film team, and the festival team for their support and belief in this project," said 'Eden''s Director, Louis-Ferdinand Larrouturou, winner of the 'Best Speculative' award.

