Proshred Raleigh to Continue Unaffected by Recent Acquisition

Uninterrupted Service, Local Commitment, and Community Focus Drive Proshred Raleigh's Continued Operations Following Parent Brand Acquisition

Our operations are deeply rooted in the local community, and we value the trust our clients place in us” — Jim Klemes

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proshred Raleigh, a trusted leader in secure onsite document destruction and paper shredding services, is pleased to announce that the recent acquisition of Proshred's global parent brand does not impact its operations. Proshred Raleigh remains a proud locally owned and managed franchise, committed to serving businesses and residents in the North Carolina community.Operating independently as part of the Proshred franchise system, Proshred Raleigh will continue to deliver the same high-quality shredding services that clients have come to rely on. Customers can expect no change in operations, pricing, or service delivery. The franchise will maintain its personalized, community-focused approach, including flat fee pricing with no hidden charges, flexible scheduling, and a full range of secure shredding options."Our operations are deeply rooted in the local community, and we value the trust our clients place in us," said Jim Klemes, Owner of Proshred Raleigh. "The recent acquisition of Proshred's parent company does not affect the way we do business. Rest assured, we remain fully committed to our mission of providing the most secure and reliable shredding services while staying deeply involved with the local community." Proshred Raleigh's same professional team members and state-of-the-art mobile shredding trucks will continue to offer scheduled shredding, one-time purge services, residential shredding, hard drive destruction, and more. The franchise remains dedicated to safeguarding both personal and business information with the highest standards in security and compliance.Proshred Raleigh’s community roots run deep, with partnerships supporting local charitable organizations such as St. John the Merciful Outreach Ministry. These efforts will continue as part of the business’s steadfast dedication to giving back to its neighbors and strengthening the local community.For additional information or inquiries, please visit our website at https://www.proshred.com/raleigh/ About Proshred RaleighProshred Raleigh is a locally owned and operated shredding franchise specializing in secure, onsite document and hard drive destruction services. With state-of-the-art equipment and a dedicated team, Proshred Raleigh ensures confidential materials are handled with the utmost care and security. Operating out of 3909 Memo Court, Raleigh, NC, the franchise has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and a strong commitment to the North Carolina community.

