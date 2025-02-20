TREK by Lemongrass Farms Becomes the First Topical Product to Earn SEED OIL FREE CERTIFIED Badge

The Only Seed Oil Free Certified Insect Repellent The only non-gmo & seed-oil free certified insect repellent

Lemongrass Farms is proud to announce that TREK is the first-ever topical product to receive the SEED OIL FREE CERTIFIED badge from the Seed Oil Free Alliance.

At its core, being seed oil-free is the cornerstone of TREK’s innovation. It’s more than just a formula choice—it’s central to our brand promise and user experience.” — Jeff Moreau Jr

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemongrass Farms is proud to announce that TREK, its innovative natural bug spray, has made history as the first-ever topical product to receive the SEED OIL FREE CERTIFIED badge from the Seed Oil Free Alliance.This groundbreaking certification underscores TREK’s commitment to healthier seed oil-free living, challenging the status quo in the “natural” insect repellent industry. While many consumers have begun eliminating seed oils from their diets, TREK goes a step further by addressing the impact of seed oils on the skin.According to Lemongrass Farms Co-Founder Jeff Moreau Jr., TREK’s creation stemmed from a desire to offer consumers an effective, nourishing bug spray they would truly love to use. "When we launched in 2023, our goal was to create a product that redefined what a natural insect repellent could be," said Moreau. "Most so-called ‘natural’ bug sprays are nearly 97% seed oils—like soybean or corn—which leave behind a greasy, pore-clogging mess. We saw this as a major barrier to consumer satisfaction. Imagine applying rancid cooking oil to your body before a summer hike—no one enjoys that experience."By eliminating seed oils entirely and focusing on a cosmetic-grade experience, TREK has solved a long-standing problem in the insect repellent market, delivering a lightweight, skin-friendly formula that provides effective protection without the heavy, greasy residue. "At its core, being seed oil-free is the cornerstone of TREK’s innovation," Moreau added. "It’s more than just a formula choice—it’s central to our brand promise and user experience."Jonathan Rubin, CEO and co-founder of the Seed Oil Free Alliance, praised TREK for leading the way in the topical category: "TREK has set a new standard for the industry. Many ‘all-natural’ repellents are laden with rancid seed oils, which not only clog pores but may disrupt the skin barrier or exacerbate inflammatory issues like sunburn or poison ivy. TREK’s seed oil-free approach shows their dedication to healthier, cleaner skincare."The SEED OIL FREE CERTIFIED badge is a testament to TREK’s dedication to quality and innovation. It solidifies Lemongrass Farms’ mission to redefine what consumers should expect from natural bug sprays.About TREK by Lemongrass Farms Launched in 2023, TREK by Lemongrass Farms is an innovative, seed oil-free natural bug spray designed to provide effective, nourishing protection without the greasy residue. TREK harnesses the natural insect-repelling properties of essential oils such as lemongrass. TREK’s formula reflects Lemongrass Farms’ commitment to healthier, skin-friendly living and has been embraced by customers seeking better alternatives in insect repellents.About the Seed Oil Free AllianceThe Seed Oil Free Alliance is a leading advocate for seed oil-free living, empowering consumers with education and certified products that align with their wellness goals. The SEED OIL FREE CERTIFIED badge signifies a product’s adherence to rigorous standards and a commitment to healthier lifestyles.For media inquiries, interviews, or product samples, please contact:Jeff Moreau Jrjmoreaujr@encorebrands.com888-776-2242

