Twisted Taco Returns to Spelman College This March

Tex-Mex Restaurant

Beloved Tex-Mex Spot to Serve Campus Once Again in Lower Manley Food Hall

We couldn't be happier to be back at Spelman College” — Twisted Taco Representative

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting news for the Spelman College community! Twisted Taco, known for its fresh and flavorful Tex-Mex cuisine, will officially reopen its doors on campus on March 17, 2025. The much-anticipated return comes as a result of a student body vote following the closure of Slutty Vegan in the Lower Manley food hall.Serving up signature tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas, Twisted Taco is excited to reintroduce their unique "twist" on Mexican cuisine to Spelman students, faculty, and staff. The restaurant prides itself on using high-quality, fresh ingredients, while offering menu options perfect for campus dining.This marks a return to familiar territory for Twisted Taco, as the eatery previously operated at Spelman College. The reopening in Lower Manley food hall is sure to add variety and vibrancy to campus dining options. Spelman students can now look forward to enjoying their favorite Tex-Mex dishes once again, along with meal exchange and flexible payment options.“We couldn't be happier to be back at Spelman College,” said a Twisted Taco representative. “The sense of community here is incredible, and we're honored to bring back the food, flavor, and fun that so many have missed on campus.”Twisted Taco’s addition to the dining lineup will meet the diverse tastes of the Spelman community and aims to create a lively space for socializing over delicious meals. Guests can expect a welcoming environment, along with accessible hours to fit student schedules.The reopening of Twisted Taco underscores Spelman College’s ongoing efforts to provide appealing and customizable dining options. With this exciting return, the community can gather around all-natural Tex-Mex comfort food steeped in flavor and tradition.About Twisted TacoTwisted Taco is a Georgia-based Tex-Mex restaurant that offers a modern twist on Mexican cuisine. Known for their bold flavors and a menu packed with crowd-pleasers, Twisted Taco aims to provide a fun, family-friendly dining experience that sets it apart. With both full-service and express-style locations, Twisted Taco is expanding its footprint—including university campuses nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.