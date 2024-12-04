Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Driven to Support Lehigh Valley Nonprofits Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association Spreads Holiday Cheer with $150,000 Donated to Area Nonprofits and a Special Toy Drive Planned to Bring Joy to Families This Holiday Season The Boys & Girls Clubs of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, Pa. Receive over 10K from Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association

LEHIGH CALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) is proud to announce a milestone year of giving, contributing over $150,000 to support nonprofit organizations and families across the Lehigh Valley. Through a series of grants and an area toy drive, GLVADA has partnered with local charities that are making a difference in areas such as health, education, community development, and family support.These contributions reflect GLVADA’s commitment to strengthening the community and helping local organizations expand their positive impact. This year’s grants were awarded to a wide range of nonprofits, including:• Bloom for Women• Andre Reed Foundation• Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley• Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley• Camelot for Children• Wildlands Conservancy• Cindy Miles Adaptive Sports & Fitness Center• Boys & Girls Club of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton• Love Ran Red Foundation / Duke’s Delights• Cay Galgon Life House• Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley• Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown• Lehigh Valley Public Media• Children’s Home of Easton• Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network• Keystone Family Alliance• Charter Arts Foundation• Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of the Lehigh Valley"GLVADA is deeply committed to giving back to the community that supports us," said Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA. "By partnering with these incredible organizations, we aim to support the vital programs and services they provide for individuals and families across the Lehigh Valley. Together, we’re building a stronger, more compassionate community."To further its commitment to community engagement, GLVAD is hosting a Holiday Toy Drive to bring joy to families in need this holiday season. The toy drive will culminate in a Children’s Christmas Luncheon on December 15, 2024 at the Delta Marriott in Breinigsville. This festive event will feature a holiday kids buffet, wrapped toy gifting to families and a special visit from Santa and friends. GLVADA is inviting those who are able to contribute by donating new, unwrapped toys suitable for ages newborn to 12 years old at any of the following locations by December 5, 2024. Visit lehighvalleyautoshow.org/holiday-toy-drive-2024 for more information.Drop-off Locations:• Mercedes – Benz of the Lehigh Valley, 3401 Lehigh St. Allentown PA 18103• Faulkner Chevrolet Cadillac, 298 Stoke Park Road, Bethlehem PA 18017• Faulkner Subaru, 330 Stoke Park Road, Bethlehem PA 18017• Star Buick GMC, 260 Country Club Road, Easton PA 18045• Allentown KIA, 2350 Lehigh Street, Allentown PA 18103• Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 3903 Hecktown Road, Easton PA 18045• Wind Gap Chevrolet, 1043 S Broadway, Wind Gap PA 18091• Outten Chevrolet, 1701 Tilghman St, Allentown PA 18104• Scott Chevrolet Cadillac, 3333 Lehigh St, Allentown PA 18103• Scott Mazda, 3301 Lehigh St, Allentown PA 18103• Scott Volvo, 2120 33rd St, Allentown PA 18104• Bennett Toyota, 1951 Lehigh Street, Allentown PA 18103• Ciocca Chevrolet of Quakertown, 855 S West End Boulevard, Quakertown PA 18951• Ciocca Ford of Quakertown, 780 S West End Boulevard, Quakertown PA 18951• Ciocca Hyundai of Quakertown, 550 S West end Boulevard, Quakertown PA 18951• Ciocca Nissan, 520 S West End Boulevard, Quakertown PA 18951• Ciocca Subaru, 4611 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown PA 18103• Ciocca Volkswagen, 1346 Lehigh St, Allentown PA 18103This year’s donation initiatives are part of GLVADA’s broader mission to create a positive impact in the Lehigh Valley through charitable giving and community engagement. GLVADA and its member dealers are active contributors in the community, supporting area nonprofit organizations and programs that recognize and educate local automotive technology students. The goal of the association is to help consumers get the most from their experiences with the group’s member dealerships as well as do its part to help the communities where its members live and work.For more information on GLVADA’s community grants, events, toy drive or to arrange press coverage of the presentations, visit glvada.org and please contact:Dan Moyer610-972-5496dmoyer2@ptd.netLooking ahead, GLVADA is gearing up for the 2025 Auto Show, which will take place March 20 – 23 with a nonprofit Charity Gala on March 19, 2024. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting event.About GLVADAThe Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) is a coalition of local automotive dealers dedicated to serving the Lehigh Valley community. Through charitable giving and community engagement, GLVADA supports numerous local causes, focusing on programs that benefit children, education, and health in the region.###Check Presentation Photography and Video in GLVADA Holiday Digital Media Kit

