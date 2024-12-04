MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 12/4/2024

December 4, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 4, 2024

On 11/21/2024, TFC Eckrich responded to the Giant, located at 45101 First Colony Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Joey Alan Herbert, 32 of Crownsville, MD stole items totalling over $100 and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Herbert was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 11/24/2024, Tpr Wheeler was conducting a premise check of the Tractor Supply Company, located at 37762 Mt. Wolf Road, Charlotte Hall, MD when an alarm for the business was activated. A manager arrived on scene and a review of the video surveillance revealed that someone had cut two corded locks that were securing merchandise outside of the business. The video surveillance also provided a description of a suspect who was located in the area. Eric Daniel Grabis, 45 of Brandywine, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000.

On 11/27/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to a residence on Meadow Drive, Hollywood, MD for the report of a violation of a protective order. Investigation revealed that Kaimrhon Emmanuel Bonaventure, 25 of Douglas, GA had attempted to enter the victims residence and fled the area before officers arrival. After several hours of searching the area with allied agencies, Bonaventure was located and arrested. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Burglary – Third Degree, and Burglary – Fourth Degree.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 11/21/2024, James Samuel Dade, 80 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

On 11/28/2024, Andrew Russell Schwallenberg, 34 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Sgt Oles

On 11/28/2024, Kerry Daniel Stevens Jr, 32 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 11/28/2024, Ashley Lynette Kruk, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender

On 11/30/2024, Ernest Lee Sigmon, 25 of Ocean City, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 12/1/2024, Christopher Paul Johnson, 47 of Landover, MD was arrested by TFC Posch

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/20/2024, Leonardo Darrell Harrod, 41 of Saint Inigoes, MD for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 11/22/2024, Kelly Anne Martone, 34 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/22/2024, Juwan Deangelo Carroll, 29 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/23/2024, Joseph Franklin Burch, 27 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 11/24/2025, Johnny Ray Brooks, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/26/2024, Ashley Rose Dean, 36 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for Second Degree Assault x2, Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000 and Theft: Less Than $100, and Motor Vehicle – Unlawful Taking

On 11/26/2024, Jennifer Gail Labanowski, 41 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Violation of Probation: Burglary – Second Degree

On 11/26/2024, Crystal Marie Lopez, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/27/2024, Kaneesha Latasha Gross, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/2/2024, Samuel Tony Bryant, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov