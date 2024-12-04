Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,727 in the last 365 days.

Update: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

UPDATE:

 

The operator has been identified as Joseph “Bernard” Quesnel.

 

The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

From: Peterson, Jordan
Sent: Monday, December 2, 2024 17:00
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A2008631                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/24 @ 1009 hours

STREET: Stonehouse Rd

TOWN: Enosburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hayes Farm Rd

WEATHER: Snow          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and Ice

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Withheld pending notification

AGE: 86     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end - total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash with injury in the area of Stonehouse Rd. in Enosburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a red F-350 at a position of rest after colliding with a telephone pole. Airbags were deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The operator was transported from the scene by the Enosburgh Ambulance Service to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where the operator succumbed to their injuries.

 

The operator's name is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

 

The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more