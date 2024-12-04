Update: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

UPDATE:

The operator has been identified as Joseph “Bernard” Quesnel.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2008631

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/02/24 @ 1009 hours

STREET: Stonehouse Rd

TOWN: Enosburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hayes Farm Rd

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Withheld pending notification

AGE: 86

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end - total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash with injury in the area of Stonehouse Rd. in Enosburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a red F-350 at a position of rest after colliding with a telephone pole. Airbags were deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The operator was transported from the scene by the Enosburgh Ambulance Service to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where the operator succumbed to their injuries.

The operator's name is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

