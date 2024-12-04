Update: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
UPDATE:
The operator has been identified as Joseph “Bernard” Quesnel.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
From: Peterson, Jordan
Sent: Monday, December 2, 2024 17:00
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2008631
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/02/24 @ 1009 hours
STREET: Stonehouse Rd
TOWN: Enosburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hayes Farm Rd
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Withheld pending notification
AGE: 86
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end - total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash with injury in the area of Stonehouse Rd. in Enosburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a red F-350 at a position of rest after colliding with a telephone pole. Airbags were deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The operator was transported from the scene by the Enosburgh Ambulance Service to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where the operator succumbed to their injuries.
The operator's name is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.