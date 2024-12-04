Progress Soars on Leo J. Kohn Collection Digitization Project

Photo of Leo J. Kohn at the EAA Fly-in. Photo provided by Bill Kohn (son) Leo J. Kohn Photography Collection, #969 Sikorsky R-5D, 4346610. 1947. Photo by Larkins. The Crowley Company

A Step Closer to Preserving Aviation History

We’re thrilled to partner with The Crowley Company, whose impressive track record gives us full confidence that Leo’s photographs will be meticulously preserved for future generations.” — Dan Silvers, WAHF Board Member and Historic Image Preservation Chair

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) is thrilled to announce a major milestone in the digitization of the Leo J. Kohn Aviation Photography Collection . This treasure trove of over 30,000 meticulously organized aviation photographs is set to be shipped to a professional digitization company soon, marking a significant step in ensuring these historic images are preserved and made accessible for generations to come.The collection is set to be digitized by The Crowley Company (Crowley), a renowned leader in archival preservation and imaging technologies. Known for their work with institutions such as Time-Life, the Library of Congress, and the National Archives, The Crowley Company brings decades of expertise to ensure the highest quality preservation of this irreplaceable collection.“We’re thrilled to partner with The Crowley Company, whose impressive track record gives us full confidence that Leo’s photographs will be meticulously preserved for future generations,” said Dan Silvers, WAHF Board Member and Historic Image Preservation Chair.The collection, captured by renowned aviation photographer Leo J. Kohn, showcases many aircraft photographed in Milwaukee and its surrounding areas. However, its impact extends far beyond Wisconsin, offering a window into the history and evolution of aviation.Thanks to generous donors, including WAHF members, inductees, interested parties, and business supporters, the organization has raised 70 percent of its fundraising goal. "We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible support of our community," added Silvers. "Leo’s work captures a vivid narrative of aviation’s growth, and we are excited to take this next step toward sharing it with the world."As the collection heads for digitization, WAHF is preparing to unveil new ways for the public to engage with Leo’s work, including an online, searchable archive and upcoming exhibits. We look forward to sharing this remarkable history with current enthusiasts and future generations of researchers, historians, and the aviation community.Your Support Can Still Make a DifferenceWhile this milestone is worth celebrating, WAHF is still working to meet its full fundraising goals. Donations are critical to cover the final costs of digitization and the creation of accessible platforms for researchers, students, and aviation buffs worldwide.To contribute to the project or learn more about the Leo J. Kohn Collection, please visit wahf.org/kohn. For collection inquiries, email dan@wahf.org.Together, we can bring Leo J. Kohn’s vision to life and preserve and share this collection for future generations.About The Crowley CompanyThe Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.About the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of FameThe Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the legacy of Wisconsin’s aviation pioneers, innovators, and contributors. Through educational programs, exhibits, and events, WAHF inspires future generations to explore the possibilities of flight. Learn more at wahf.org.

