Falling Into Place: The Crowley Company Celebrates Newly Hired and Promoted Staff

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the fourth quarter begins, The Crowley Company (Crowley), a leading cultural heritage digitization solutions firm, celebrates newly hired and promoted staff: Jim Tamo, Conor O’Hagan and Katana Doescher.DIGITIZATION PRODUCTSJim Tamo joined the sales department after devoting 25 years in the imaging industry. Tamo’s achievements over the past few decades include significant success in SLED and commercial accounts, leading cross-functional teams and delivering innovative scanning solutions to address institutional challenges. When asked what he is looking forward to most, he quickly shared that “helping customers achieve success” continues to be a driving force in his career. Crowley is eager to leverage Jim’s experience as he serves the western sales region including states such as Alaska and Hawaii.Conor O’Hagan will celebrate his three-year anniversary at Crowley this December. Initially hired as an imaging specialist in Crowley’s Service Bureau , O’Hagan recently transitioned to the sales team as the product manager for DATAWIN GmbH InoTec scanners. With his experience using InoTec scanners and deep understanding of paper scanning workflows, O’Hagan provides a unique perspective. His firsthand knowledge enables him to effectively promote the products. O’Hagan views his new position “as an opportunity to learn and grow” within Crowley and beyond.Crowley’s vice president of sales and marketing, Matthew McCabe, revealed that he is “proud of our team of professionals who go above and beyond to provide our customers with the knowledge and support they need for successful digitization efforts.” In response to hiring Tamo and O’Hagan, he boasted that “these two customer-centric individuals fit perfectly within the Crowley family.” McCabe recognizes their shared dedication to enhancing customer experiences, reinforcing the company’s mission to foster strong relationships and drive innovation in the industry.MARKETINGKatana Doescher, an employee at Crowley for the past three and a half years, transitioned from her role in the Service Bureau as an imaging specialist to the marketing department as the marketing coordinator. Her attention-to-detail and enthusiasm to drive efficiency and education efforts are integral to her approach within her new role. Coming from a fine arts background, Doescher anticipates sharing “creative solutions that bring value to Crowley.”Crowley’s director of marketing and communications, Amanda Carrillo, explained that “the marketing team restructured to optimize [their] overall skillsets” at the beginning of the calendar year. During the transition, the existing team recognized Doescher’s “extensive experience in the Digitization Services division and her strong background in event management” which made her a promising candidate for the open position. Carrillo is excited for Doescher to “enhance and strategize our trade show experience. She will also play a key role in staff engagement and employee retention initiatives.”As Crowley’s employees on the east coast watch the leaves turn color and weather cool down, efforts to meet their clients’ needs continue to fuel The Crowley Company’s ambition throughout the remainder of the year.###About The Crowley CompanyThe Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.

