Entrex Carbon Market asks President Elect Trump to review inefficiencies in FINRA and US Capital Markets

Entrex Carbon Market
Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex has requested President-Elect Trump to review FINRA's regulatory delays and the detrimental effects on both the U.S. employment & economic sectors

Entrex Carbon Market (OTCBB:RGLG)

FINRA's delays & redundant information requests underscore the lack of urgency placed on safeguarding shareholders, ensuring access to capital & promoting economic and employment growth for our nation” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) today announced that its CEO, Stephen H. Watkins , has formally requested President-Elect Donald Trump to review the significant regulatory delays imposed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the associated detrimental effects on both the U.S. employment and economic sectors. (https:// entrex .link/Entrex_Trump_Letter)“These delays and redundant information requests underscore the lack of urgency that FINRA places on safeguarding shareholders, ensuring access to capital for corporations, and promoting economic and employment growth—all of which are crucial to our nation’s prosperity,” stated Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc“We acknowledge that FINRA’s primary mission is to protect investors; however, an equally important responsibility is ensuring that U.S. capital markets remain vibrant and accessible to U.S. companies. The alarming trend of companies moving away from U.S. markets is concerning. It is particularly troubling that exchanges like CBOE Canada, the London Stock Exchange, and offshore markets such as Bermuda and the Cayman Islands are experiencing an influx of U.S. companies. This shift should be a source of embarrassment for both FINRA and the SEC,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc.“From the days of my father’s IPO on the American Exchange, I have been deeply involved in the financial markets—growing up around them, testifying before the Senate, and even discussing capital markets with President Obama. Yet today, it seems that FINRA lacks the urgency to foster the market efficiencies that once defined our capital systems. We recognize that protecting investors remains paramount, the fact that we have been in a state of uncertainty for 19 months—a lame duck, so to speak—underscores a troubling reality: bureaucrats appear more focused on job security than on promoting the growth and efficiency of our markets,” continued Watkins.“Elon Musk suggests that a trip to Mars takes 6 to 9 months, yet navigating the regulatory process with FINRA has taken twice as long with no progress. It is time for FINRA to be held accountable for providing timely responses to protect both shareholders and the companies they represent,” said Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. “Why should the Securities and Exchange Commission be bound by mandated response timeframes, while the regulatory body they oversee doesn’t, FINRA, is not held to the same standard?” Harblin continued, “Today, FINRA seems more concerned with protecting bureaucratic job security than ensuring that U.S. companies have access to the capital markets they need. It is disheartening to see companies increasingly turning to overseas exchanges to access capital. The inefficiencies in our capital markets are a direct result of this lack of regulatory urgency.”Entrex will be distributing a Q4 "Interested Party Update" this week, providing an overview of business activities and upcoming opportunities.###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

