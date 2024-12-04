DIAMOND: A New Horizon for Empowering Vulnerable Individuals

BARCELONA, POBLE NOU, SPAIN, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of DIAMOND https://diamond-empower.eu/ , a groundbreaking project designed to empower individuals from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive job market. DIAMOND is a Horizon Europe (REA)-funded initiative that brings together a consortium of leading experts in education, technology, and social innovation.At the heart of DIAMOND lies the Employability Growth Index (EGROW), a comprehensive assessment tool that will accurately measure an individual's current employability level and identify specific skill gaps. EGROW empowers individuals to take control of their career journey by providing them with a clear roadmap for skill development.To complement EGROW, DIAMOND will introduce the Modular and Versatile Platform for Engagement and Employability (MOVEE). MOVEE will be a state-of-the-art digital platform that offers a personalized learning experience, tailored to each individual's unique needs and aspirations. With MOVEE, users will be able to access a wide range of micro-credentials and skill-building modules, covering everything from digital literacy to green technologies.DIAMOND will adopt a unique bottom-up research, innovation, and engagement environment – the Grassroot Living Lab – as an overall methodological design. By integrating the associated grassroot organizations as co-creating stakeholders, DIAMOND closely collaborates with targeted individuals and develops and tests re-, and upskilling programmes and learning formats.Why DIAMOND is Different:- Person-Centered Approach: DIAMOND puts individuals at the center of the process, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.- Cutting-Edge Technology: DIAMOND leverages innovative technologies to create a personalized and engaging learning experience.- Impact-Driven: DIAMOND is committed to making a real and lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals.Join the DIAMOND Community:Shaping potentials, sparking success!We invite individuals from all walks of life to join the DIAMOND community and embark on a journey of personal and professional growth. By participating in our programs, you will gain the skills and confidence needed to achieve your career goals.About DIAMOND:DIAMOND is a European Research Executive Agency (REA)-funded project that aims to empower vulnerable individuals and promote social inclusion. The project is led by Aarhus University and involves a consortium of partners from across Europe.Disclaimer:Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

