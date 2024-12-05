Škoda and Parkopedia enhance valued in-car payment service

Parkopedia and Škoda Press Release Image 1 Parkopedia and Škoda Press Release Image 2

Building upon the existing collaboration, the update enhances the in-car payment service with new notifications.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Helpful live notifications on Škoda infotainment systems inform drivers when in-car parking and fuelling payment functionality is available at a location- New in-car payments service is available launching with fuel-powered Škoda models produced from Q2 2024 across Europe plus the Škoda Enyaq and the upcoming all-electric Škoda Elroq with further EVs to follow*- Parkopedia provides parking data and in-car payment platform functionality for Škoda driversParkopedia and Škoda have updated notifications on their in-car payment service to now include helpful prompts to inform drivers when they are approaching locations that support in-car payment transactions, building upon the existing collaboration that currently provides convenient in-car payments for parking and fuelling.This ‘nudging’ functionality enables drivers to easily locate parking and fuelling sites, with useful notifications now appearing on their vehicles’ infotainment screens to inform them of locations where they can complete transactions, as part of an enhanced connected driver experience. The functionality is made possible thanks to Parkopedia’s extensive and granular parking data with the quality and accuracy of location data being a fundamental part of enabling successful in-car transactions. This new functionality is launched with fuel-powered Škoda models, produced from Q2 2024 including the Fabia, Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Octavia, Scala and Superb, with notifications for parking locations being added to the the upcoming all-electric Škoda Elroq at launch, with the Enyaq and additional EV models gaining this functionality in 2025.The service takes the stress out of finding parking machines, minimises driver distractions with subtle prompts and bypasses additional issues such as out-of-order machines, not having the correct change, card payment issues and more. In-car payments are a growing priority for drivers worldwide, with 59% of European drivers wanting the option to pay for parking through their in-car media system, according to the latest Parkopedia Global Driver Survey figures. This survey also highlighted that parking is the most requested in-car payment service for drivers, reflecting that paying for services with outdated methods can be an unnecessarily stressful and time-consuming process that detracts from the driving experience.Highlighting the value of this new functionality, Markus Dohl, VP of Sales & Business Development Europe at Parkopedia, said: “New cars are now packed with a host of useful features, so it can be difficult for drivers to find the connected services they want while focusing on driving. Our new feature developed with Škoda, simplifies the payment process, intelligently informing drivers when convenient in-car payment services are available in their surrounding area or at their destination with onscreen notifications and prompts. This ensures that drivers can easily access Škoda’s valued connected services, bolstering its strong brand satisfaction and customer loyalty.”Referring to the partnership, Škoda Technical Project Lead & Product Manager, Martin Handl, added: “Škoda is proud to offer a range of user-friendly features that take the stress out of drivers’ everyday lives and our latest feature with Parkopedia offers the same value, enabling drivers to get the most from their Škoda whenever they need to make vehicle-based purchases behind the wheel. From our driver feedback, we know that paying for parking and fuel can be a tedious and stressful task for our drivers, which is why we’ve worked with Parkopedia to streamline this process for our drivers with this innovative and valuable solution.”ENDS*- Škoda Pay to Park and Pay to Fuel are available in the following European countries. Pay to Park: Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and Portugal.Pay to Fuel: Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. Pay to Park has been live since Q3/2022, with Pay to Fuel going live in Q4/2023 with coverage being continuously increased.About ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.About ŠkodaWith 120 years of history, Škoda is one of the oldest automotive manufacturers in the world and is now part of the Volkswagen Group. From modest beginnings, the brand has produced a vast range of products over the last 12 decades, from bicycles to racing cars, with the original factory in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic always at the heart of operations.Parkopedia Global Media ContactAdam CallandMarketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: adam.calland@parkopedia.comŠkoda Media ContactMartin JežekSpokesperson for Digital TopicsT: +420 730 865 258E: Martin.Jezek4@skoda-auto.cz

