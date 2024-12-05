Vietnam’s FSI leaders call for ‘comprehensive’ dialogues targeting cutting-edge trends at the upcoming WFIS

WFIS 2025 - Vietnam (April 15–16) gathers 500+ leaders to explore fintech innovation, foster collaboration, and drive digital transformation in finance.

HANOI, VIETNAM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- While State Bank of Vietnam’s latest draft decree has given rise to positive speculations around the controlled testing of innovative fintech solutions, the industry is poised to witness yet another remarkable edition of its premier event.World Financial Innovation Series ( WFIS ) that has been a harbinger of growth and strategic synergies for the nation’s financial sector is all set to make a remarkable return on 15 – 16 April 2025. Scheduled to take place at one of the most luxurious 5-star venues, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72, the 2-day event will open gates for over 500 professionals to join the industry’s next-gen bandwagon.While CEOs, CDOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, Senior Managers, AI Directors, are just to name a few profiles, the platform will gather the core-decision making group from financial services who’re literally the face of the industry. Also, including senior government officials and policy makers.Acknowledging the platform’s exemplary vision, WFIS’ long-standing supporting partner, Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) is determined to get the best recognition for the upcoming edition and aid the same in program development.Dr Nguyen Quoc Hung, the Vice Chairman & Secretary General of Vietnam Banks Association has always taken the opportunity to inaugurate each edition and address the congregation with his special words.A year back while projecting WFIS as a digital transformation catalyst for the country’s financial sector, Dr Hung had highlighted, “The event will significantly contribute to accelerating digital transformation in the Banking and Financial sector in Vietnam, as well as encouraging collaboration to create a tight, efficient, and sustainable Fintech ecosystem.”In the process of liaising with numerous thought leaders across financial domains like Core Banking, Digital Banking, Payments, Credit Scoring, CX, Wealth Management, Biometric Authentication, Robotic Process Automation, Insurtech, Regtech, and several others, the organisers of WFIS have received a constant flurry of requests to direct the conference agenda towards very specific topics. While the knowledge-rich sessions at WFIS have always been a major attraction, the upcoming edition is anticipated to talk about the most eye-opening topics whilst decoding some of the most advanced innovations that’ve taken the industry by storm.To top it all, WFIS 2025 – Vietnam has a very intriguing addition this time that’s aimed at making the platform more inclusive through its “Hosted Buyer Program”. Under this program the organisers will fly the top 25 technological and digital leaders from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi who will further add to the platform’s select audience.While sharing his views on the upcoming edition, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass, expressed, “The proliferation of novel financial platforms in Vietnam has clearly announced the dawn of innovative technologies in the beautiful country. World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) is that very platform that will pave the way for constructive handshakes and bring the financial sector closer to global technology moguls, all the while elevating the sector to greater heights”.For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.