GYTPOL Recognized Among Leading Cybersecurity Innovators

Configuration security solution provider named to Richard Stiennon’s Prestigious Cyber 150 list

Configurations are a breeding ground for human errors that lead to risk exposure!” — Richard Stiennon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟, a digital defense pioneer focusing on the configuration side of endpoint security, is proud to announce its inclusion in Richard Stiennon's inaugural Cyber 150 list , highlighting the world’s fastest-growing cybersecurity companies."We are honored to be recognized among the industry’s best solution providers," says Tal Kollender, CEO of GYTPOL. "It’s a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to helping businesses secure their networks against increasingly sophisticated threats.Kollender adds some perspective, explaining that "As organizations face mounting challenges in cybersecurity, our mission to streamline endpoint posture management and proactive protection has never been more critical."Published by IT-Harvest and led by long-time industry analyst Richard Stiennon, the Cyber 150 is designed to showcase leading cybersecurity solution providers outside of the 10-20 names that typically receive the most public and analyst attention.The list aims to give readers a deeper look at the vendor landscape and better reflect the trajectory of the market going forward.To be eligible for inclusion on the list, a company must satisfy the following criteria:ㅤ● Provide a differentiated cybersecurity offeringㅤ● Have more than 50 but fewer than 500 employeesㅤ● Record at least 15% growth in the first half of 2024Of those eligible vendors, the list features only the most promising companies, as assessed by Richard in accordance with IT-Harvest’s proprietary Business Health Score. GYTPOL’s recognition among this elite group is a testament to its transformative potential, driven by its unique approach and technology.“Configurations are a breeding ground for human errors that lead to risk exposure,” explains Richard Stiennon, Chief Analyst at IT-Harvest. “The goal is to error-proof this aspect of the business while also enhancing governance and ensuring compliance — and that’s exactly what GYTPOL targets.”The Cyber 150 spans thirteen product categories, with GYTPOL listed as a Governance, Risk, and Compliance offering. This underscores the company’s commitment to continuous monitoring and proactive remediation, made possible through end-to-end visibility, smart policy validation, enforcement enablement, dependency mapping, and automated zero-disruption hardening.For more information about GYTPOL and its offerings, please visit GYTPOL’s website ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗬𝗧𝗣𝗢𝗟GYTPOL is a first-of-its-kind solution provider focused on the configuration side of endpoint security. Predicated on principles of automation and prevention, GYTPOL continuously monitors devices and systems, detecting unpatched vulnerabilities and insecure configurations. The platform enables proactive and non-disruptive remediation (or reversion) at the push of a button – ensuring safe and strict policy adherence while bolstering operational resilience and business continuity.With GYTPOL, it's easy to bring any device or group in line with the standards of your choosing (e.g. CIS, NIST, etc.). Additionally, GYTPOL helps organizations create and enforce golden image configurations – assuring consistent and secure baselines across all devices.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

