[Promoting Macao Products] IPIM and Industrial Association of Macau to Organise 24 Macao SMEs to Participate in the “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” in Singapore

MACAU, December 4 - To assist Macao’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in gaining insights into the global consumer market and capitalising on opportunities in the Halal product sector, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Industrial Association of Macau will set up the Macao Pavilion, for the first time, at the “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” from 6 to 9 December. This initiative will involve the participation of 24 Macao SMEs, offering them a platform to engage with approximately 300,000 industry professionals and visitors from all over the world. At the expo, over 250 “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products will be showcased, of which nearly 80% are Halal-certified products or the distinguished “M Brand” quality Macao products. Some exhibitors have also prepared new products for exclusive launch at the event.

Organised by the Singapore Food Manufacturers’ Association, the “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” is scheduled to take place at the Singapore Expo, with an exhibition area of about 10,000 square metres. The event is expected to draw the participation of over 200 exhibitors from mainland China and Singapore. The “Asia Pacific Food Expo” is one of the most influential food expos in Singapore. It also serves as a crucial platform for trade in the food industry and the co-operation and exchanges among enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region.

Setting Up Macao Pavilion to Assist Macao SMEs' Connection with Southeast Asian and International Markets

After the participation in the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024” in May, which received good feedback from the exhibitors, IPIM and the Industrial Association of Macau will set up a 315-square-metre Macao Pavilion at the “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” to provide Macao SMEs with new business opportunities. At the same time, the event could also open up their international horizons and land on deals and co-operation more effectively and efficiently through in-depth exchanges. With the aims of “attracting investments through exhibitions, conducting joint investment promotion, and empowering economy through exhibitions”, the initiative could elevate Macao’s global profile as an international metropolis.

Experiencing the Charm of Macao’s Halal Products from “Zero Distance”

The Macao Pavilion is divided into three parts: enterprise booths, promotion booths showcasing policies and services such as the China-Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) platform and the Macao-Hengqin economic, trade and MICE sectors, and the photo booths with the interesting elements from PSCs.

The enterprise booths will exhibit over 250 “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products from 24 Macao SMEs, including pastries, wines, beverages, dry goods, health food, healthcare products, cleaning products, medical care products and aromatherapy products. With the inclusion of Halal accreditation and the prestigious “M Brand” certification, the charm of Macao products will be further enhanced. Additionally, some new products will be even launched at the venue, adding to the excitement of the event. During the event, some exhibitors will serve as culinary ambassadors, enabling merchants and visitors from all over the world to savour the delightful flavours of Macao firsthand through the tastings.

The promotion booths will make use of the multi-media devices to showcase policies and services such as the China-PSCs platform and the Macao-Hengqin economic, trade and MICE sectors.

During the event, local Singaporean internet influencers will be invited to tour the enterprise booths at the Macao Pavilion, leveraging their influence to introduce a wider range of Macao products to the local Singaporean audience. This initiative aims to not only generate more business opportunities for Macao SMEs but also draw more visitors to the Macao Pavilion.