Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – March 2025

MACAU, April 16 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (16 April) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP235.8 billion (USD29.44 billion) at the end of March 2025. The reserves decreased by 2.3% from the revised value of MOP241.5 billion (USD30.15 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-March 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 90.6% of pataca M2 at end-February 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 1.55 points month-on-month but rose 1.08 points year-on-year to 105.2 in March 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but grew on an annual basis.