A+E Networks Teams Up with LoginRadius to Enhance Viewer Authentication and Security Across Global Platforms

Advanced CIAM solution boosts user experience, data protection, and compliance for A+E Networks’ viewers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A+E Networks, a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst, has partnered with LoginRadius to enhance its consumer identity management across its vast global viewership.With a focus on delivering secure and personalized experiences, A+E Networks was looking for a login tech company with strong acumen across innovation, data cleanliness, and excellent customer support. LoginRadius was chosen for its scalable platform and comprehensive features, including seamless authentication, enhanced security, and compliance capabilities.LoginRadius provided A+E Networks with a flexible, customizable platform to improve the viewer experience through streamlined registration and login processes. Viewers now have multiple authentication options, including traditional password and passwordless methods, enhancing convenience and security. The Single Sign-On (SSO) feature was also implemented, allowing users to access multiple platforms with one login credential, which improves the experience and reduces the risk of security breaches."Our vision at LoginRadius is to empower global brands like A+E Networks with technology that prioritizes both user experience and data security," said Rakesh Soni, Founder and CEO of LoginRadius. "In an era where digital access is fundamental, we’re thrilled to help A+E Networks deliver a seamless, secure, and compliant login experience for their diverse audience worldwide. This partnership highlights our commitment to advancing identity solutions that are both innovative and adaptable to evolving industry demands."LoginRadius has also enabled A+E Networks to switch to an active user pricing model. This ensures that they pay only for active users, cutting costs associated with dormant accounts.For more details on A+E Networks' journey, explore the full case study on the LoginRadius official website About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first CIAM platform trusted by mid to large enterprises worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands and reaches 1.17 billion consumers.With an API-first architecture, LoginRadius lets engineering teams implement enterprise-grade identity solutions with minimal code while providing the flexibility and customization that developers demand.Built for scale, the platform combines production-ready SDKs, comprehensive APIs, and visual workflows to accelerate the implementation of advanced authentication flows, SSO, and security features like MFA. LoginRadius supports developers with open-source tools across major programming languages and seamless integrations with over 150 enterprise applications.Backed by Microsoft’s M12 and recognized by analysts including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius delivers the security and scalability required by enterprise teams while maintaining the superior developer experience modern engineering teams expect.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on X.

