LoginRadius Disrupts CIAM Industry with Free Enterprise-Grade Developer Authentication Solution

We're putting professional-grade authentication tools in the hands of every developer because we believe protecting user IDs should be the foundation of any digital product, not an afterthought.” — Rakesh Soni

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leading customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, today announced the launch of its Free Forever Developer Plan, empowering developers and startups to implement enterprise-grade authentication and authorization without upfront costs. The plan empowers developers to implement secure, frictionless login experiences from day one, regardless of project size."Security shouldn't be a luxury that only enterprise companies can afford," said Rakesh Soni, Founder & CEO of LoginRadius. "With our Free Forever Developer Plan, we're putting professional-grade authentication tools in the hands of every developer, because we believe that protecting user identities should be the foundation of any digital product, not an afterthought."In today's competitive landscape, LoginRadius eliminates both the significant financial investment and months of specialized engineering work required to build secure authentication systems. Unlike other CIAM providers that gate essential features behind paid plans, LoginRadius delivers a truly developer-first approach that frees engineering teams to focus on core product innovation rather than maintaining complex identity infrastructure.- Zero Cost Authentication to support everything from solo projects to scaling startups, with no hidden fees or restrictions.- Unlimited Applications to secure any number of apps without restrictions on type.- Flexible Authentication Methods to enable logins with passwords, passwordless authentication (Magic Link, SMS/Email OTP), or passkeys for a seamless experience.- Unlimited Social Login to streamline onboarding with broad support for social identity providers, allowing users to sign in however they prefer.- Hosted Login Pages to quickly deploy secure, brand-aligned authentication without building or managing infrastructure.- Standard Account Security with built-in encryption, secure session handling, and compliance-ready controls to protect user data.- Self-Serve Deployment Tools and Libraries to simplify integration with developer-friendly SDKs, APIs, and pre-built integrations with no extra setup required.- AI-Powered Docs and Support to provide instant answers for faster troubleshooting and seamless integration.With the launch of the Free Forever Plan, LoginRadius is redefining what developers can expect from a CIAM solution - delivering powerful authentication and security features with a clear, transparent upgrade path when projects grow beyond the free tier.Developers can sign up for the Free Forever Developer Plan immediately and start building secure authentication today — no credit card required.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first CIAM platform trusted by mid to large enterprises worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands, reaching 1.17 billion consumers.With an API-first architecture, LoginRadius lets engineering teams implement enterprise-grade identity solutions with minimal code while providing the flexibility and customization that developers demand.Built for scale, the platform combines production-ready SDKs, comprehensive APIs, and visual workflows to accelerate the implementation of advanced authentication flows, SSO, and security features like MFA. LoginRadius supports developers with open-source tools across major programming languages and seamless integrations with over 150 enterprise applications.Backed by Microsoft’s M12 and recognized as a leader in CIAM by analysts including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius delivers the security and scalability required by enterprise teams while maintaining the superior developer experience modern engineering teams expect.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on X.

